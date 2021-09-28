

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK merchant banking group Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to shareholders climbed 85 percent to 202.1 million pounds from 109.5 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share grew 85 percent to 134.8 pence from 72.8 pence last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 140.4 pence, compared to prior year's 74.5 pence.



Operating profit before tax grew 88 percent to 265.2 million pounds from 140.9 million pounds last year. Adjusted operating profit was 270.7 million pounds, compared to prior year's 144.0 million pounds.



Operating income for the year increased 10 percent to 952.6 million pounds from 866.1 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its board is proposing a final dividend of 42.0p, resulting in a full year dividend per share of 60.0p, up from last year's 40.0p.



Looking ahead, the company sees improvement in the economic outlook although the trajectory remains uncertain.



