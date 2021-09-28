

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) reported that its net profit for the half year ended 30 June 2021 was 66.81 million pounds or 5.14 pence per share compared to a loss of 58.76 million pounds or 4.52 pence per share in the same period last year.



EPRA earnings per share declined to 1.16 pence from 1.60 pence in the prior year.



Rental income for the period declined to 28.77 million pounds from 34.94 million pounds last year.



Total income was 83.55 million pounds compared to total loss of 41.18 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said it benefits from low tenant income concentration due to its diverse tenant mix of 169 tenancies across 34 assets, with its top tenant, Ocado, accounting for 5.5% of contracted rental income.



Overall, occupancy of the portfolio increased to 96% as at 30 June 2021 from 94% at the end of December 2020.



