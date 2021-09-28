

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR Plc (BAG.L) reported record first-half profit reflecting positive underlying volume momentum as well as a number of benefits which will not repeat in the second half. It also recorded strong trading across both business units. Looking forward, the Group remains on track to deliver strong full year profit performance, slightly ahead of 2019/20 pre-COVID level.



For the 6 months ended 1 August 2021, statutory profit before tax was 24.4 million pounds compared to 5.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 12.71 pence compared to 1.71 pence.



Before exceptional items, profit before tax was 23.7 million pounds, up 42.8% from last year. Earnings per share before exceptional items was 12.15 pence compared to 10.52 pence.



For the 27 weeks ended 1 August 2021, revenue was 135.3 million pounds, up 19.5% from prior year. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the extra week of trading, revenue was 128.5 million pounds, an increase of 13.5%.



The Board recommenced dividend distributions with an interim dividend for the 27 weeks ended 1 August 2021 of 2.0 pence per share payable on 29 October 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 October 2021. The Group also announced a special dividend of 10.0 pence per share payable on 29 October 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 October 2021.



