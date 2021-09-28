

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales continued to decline in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales declined 3.8 percent month-on-month in August, following a 3.1 percent rise in July.



Sales of other information, communication and technology decreased 15.5 percent monthly in August and sales of culture and recreation goods fell 11.9 percent. Sales of food and beverages fell 2.8 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 3.7 percent monthly in August, following 3.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 2.9 percent in August, following a 4.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption fell 1.8 percent month-on-month in August, after a 1.1 percent growth in July.



