

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Tuesday positive interim results from a Phase 1/2 study of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



The data confirm the potential of recently-acquired Translate Bio's messenger RNA (mRNA) and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform and support Sanofi's mRNA strategy.



The company noted that the initial data from Phase 1/2 showed neutralizing antibody seroconversion in 91% to 100% of study participants, two weeks after a second injection, across all 3 dosages tested.



No safety concern has been observed and the tolerability profile is comparable to that of other unmodified mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.



The company will present further data from this first study of its mRNA platform at a later date.



Jean-Francois Toussaint, Global Head of Research and Development, Sanofi Pasteur, said, 'We have made an impressive move just 9 months after the worldwide proof of concept of mRNA vaccines and only 17 since we started this first mRNA vaccine project.'



Sanofi launched a Phase 1 clinical trial in June 2021 evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza, targeting 2022 initiation of its clinical studies for an influenza vaccine with modified mRNA.



The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus across two formulations (MRT5400 and MRT5401) with different lipid nanoparticles.



