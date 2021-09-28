Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? Countdown mit Ansage: Last Call!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891823 ISIN: FI0009003230 Ticker-Symbol: FAI 
Tradegate
28.09.21
09:10 Uhr
0,708 Euro
-0,009
-1,31 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6990,70510:32
0,7000,70510:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FINNAIR
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINNAIR OYJ0,708-1,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.