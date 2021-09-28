

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved to a three-month high in September, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 102 in September from 99 in August. The reading was forecast to rise to 100. The latest score was the highest since May.



The households' opinion balance related to their future financial situation gained one point to -2, while the one relative to their personal past financial situation remained stable at -14.



The share of households considering it was a suitable time to make major purchases decreased to -10 in September from -7.



Assessment of future saving capacity bounced back by three points to 13. In contrast, the one relative to their current saving capacity fell one point to 26.



The share of households considering that the standard of living will improve in the next twelve months clearly increased to -25 from -36. At the same time, consumers view about the past standard of living in France increased to -55 from -62.



The households' fears about unemployment trend decreased in September. The corresponding index fell to 13 from 26.



The share of households considering that prices were on the rise over the past twelve months slightly increased. The corresponding balance gained four points to -4. The balance on future consumer prices rose to -8 from -10.



The survey was conducted between August 27 and September 18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de