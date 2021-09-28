

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as a climb in Treasury yields, rising oil prices and weak industrial profits data from China stoked worries about the economic recovery.



Closer home, French consumer confidence improved to a three-month high in September, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed earlier in the day.



The consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 102 in September from 99 in August. The reading was forecast to rise to 100. The latest score was the highest since May.



The benchmark CAC 40 tumbled 82 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,568 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Sanofi rose more than 1 percent. The drug major announced positive interim results from a Phase 1/2 study of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Food company Danone SA dropped half a percent after announcing that Bertrand Austruy, Chief Human Resources Officer and General Secretary, will step down from his roles at Danone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de