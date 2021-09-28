

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the June-August period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent during the June to August period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 196,800 during the June to August period from 194,200 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 15.9 percent in the three months ended August.



The employment rate rose to 73.5 percent in June to August period from 73.3 percent the three months ended in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de