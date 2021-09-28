

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday in line with CDC's recent health guidance.



CDC recommended last week that certain populations receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completion of their two-dose course of the same vaccine.



The recommended categories of populations include people aged above 65. 'I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65,' the 78-year- old President joked before rolling up his sleeve to get a third Pfizer dose, watched by the media, in the White House South Court Auditorium.



Biden and his wife Jill Biden were administered their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 11, this year.



Other recommended categories are residents aged above 18 of long-term care settings; People aged 50-64 with an underlying medical condition; People aged 18-49 with an underlying medical condition; and people aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and because of the setting they work or reside.



Biden stressed the need to get vaccinated and blamed those who resist the inoculation for causing damage to the country.



'The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. Over 77 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot. About 23 percent haven't gotten any shots, and that distinct minority is causing an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country'.



Biden made it clear that the booster line is for those who are fully vaccinated. 'The bottom line is that if you're fully vaccinated and - you're highly protected now from severe illness, even if you get COVID-19', he told reporters.



'Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated,' he added.



Repeating his stand that 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' Biden said that he will be traveling to Chicago on Wednesday to talk about why it's so important that more businesses are instituting their own vaccine requirements.



U.S. regulators say people who received their second COVID-19 vaccination shot other than Pfizer's, such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are not eligible for the booster dose.



