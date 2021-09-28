

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In contrast to the recent surge in coronavirus deaths, considerable fall in infections has been reported in the United States in the past two weeks, data shows.



From 285058 new Covid infections recorded on September 13, the number has come down to 185088 on Monday, taking the national total to 43,117,906.



During the same period, the weekly average of new cases fell from 175822 to 117,966, a decline of 33 percent in two weeks.



Also, considerable fall in hospitalizations due to the pandemic is being reported in the country. The numbers are diminishing in thousands every day. A total of 84,640 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S., according to data compiled by New York Times. It marks 16 percent decrease within a fortnight.



With 2394 COVID deaths reporting on Monday, the national total increased to 690,555, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



california reported the most number of cases - 19950 - while Florida - 483 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



1,651,088 tests were conducted nationally on Monday.



33,394,833 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 183,888,907 people in the United States, or 55.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 83.2 percent of people above 65.



213,657,193 people, or 64.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 390,664,923 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



