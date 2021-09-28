

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Picket Fence Creamery has initiated a recall of taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream as they might contain undeclared wheat.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these recalled products. However, the company has not received any cases of illnesses related to the taco cheese curds or key lime pie ice cream.



The taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream were distributed in Iowa, and sold through retail stores.



The taco cheese curds are packaged in 12 oz. plastic containers with a Picket Fence Creamery taco cheese curds label. The UPC number is: 094922414984. The product would have a 'best if used by' date of 2-26-22 or before.



The key lime pie ice cream is packaged in 1/2 pint, pint, and quart containers with the Picket Fence Creamery key lime pie label. The UPC number is: 094922414847. The product would have a 'best if used by' date of 3/31/22 or before.



