

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, Tuesday said it has reached a deal with PNP Therapeutics Inc. that gives GeoVax exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gedeptin, a patented product for the treatment of solid tumors.



The license provides exclusive worldwide rights to key intellectual property, including Gedeptin patents, know-how, regulatory filings, clinical materials, and trademarks.



The patent portfolio covering Gedeptin was originally licensed from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Southern Research Institute (SRI) by PNP.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but include a combination of upfront payments, milestone fees, and royalties on net sales.



The Gedeptin technology was developed with funding support from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health. The License also grants GeoVax the rights to expand the use of Gedeptin to all human diseases and/or conditions including, but not limited to, other cancers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GEOVAX LABS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de