

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) presented its 'Mission 26' strategy in London as part of its Capital Markets Day.



The strategy sets ambitious financial targets for 2026. Organic sales growth of 4.0 to 6.0 percent per year is expected, leading to sales of around 6 billion euros compared to 4.635 billion euros in fiscal year 2020. The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is projected to grow to a record level of more than 15 percent.



Capital expenditure (CAPEX) is projected to be around 200 million euros annually until 2026.



Sales of new machines are expected to grow by 4.0 to 5.0 percent per year until 2026.



GEA confirmed the guidance for fiscal year 2021 that was raised in July 2021. Organic growth of 5.0 to 7.0 percent is expected for revenue. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is anticipated to be in a range between 600 million euros and 630 million euros.



GEA has confirmed fiscal year 2022 outlook. Group revenue is expected to grow by an average of 2.0 to 3.0 percent annually from 2019 until 2022, the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is to increase to a target corridor of 12.5 to 13.5 percent.



In June 2021, GEA presented its interim targets for reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions alongside its net zero ambition for 2040. Greenhouse gas emissions in Scopes 1 and 2 are to be reduced by 60 percent and in Scope 3 by 18 percent by 2030.



