

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. is recalling about 2,048 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken and pork hot dog products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 12-oz vacuum packed plastic packages containing 'Argentina MIGHTY MEATY CHICKEN AND PORK HOTDOG JUMBO' and SELL BY 051922. The affected products bear establishment number 'EST. P-17524' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The frozen RTE chicken and pork hot dog product was produced on May 19, 2021. These items were shipped to a distributor in California and further distributed to retail locations.



The Seattle, Washington -based company initiated the recall after the FSIS discovered the problem during an assessment of the establishment's sampling records. It indicated the firm received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface had returned positive for Listeria monocytogenes.



Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

