

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the 26 weeks ended July 2021 was 289.6 million pounds or 223.8 pence per share compared to a loss of 11.5 million pounds or 9.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation for the period was 346.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 16.5 million pounds in the same period last year.



Revenue for the period rose to 2.12 billion pounds from 1.33 billion pounds in the prior year.



Brand full price sales in the first half were up 8.8% versus 2019. Brand total sales (including markdown and Total Platform sales) were up 8.4%.



The company noted that, unless otherwise stated, comparisons of sales, profit will be explained relative to two years ago (2019/20). The disruption to last year (2020/21) from COVID means that one year comparisons are generally not meaningful.



The company upgraded guidance for the full year to January 2022. It increased its full price sales guidance for the rest of the year to be up 10% versus 2019.



The company now expects profit before tax-post-IFRS 16- to be 800 million pounds, up 6.9% versus 2019 and 36 million pounds ahead of previous guidance of 764 million pounds.



Earnings per share is forecast to be 516.9 pence, up 9% versus two years ago.



