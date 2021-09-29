

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone IoT currently generates 0.9 billion euros annual revenue with double-digit revenue growth and a strong double-digit ROCE. The total addressable market is 10 billion euros and expected to grow 16% per annum, with further stimulus from the NextGenerationEU recovery plan funding, supporting Vodafone's further expansion into end-to-end IoT services, Vodafone Group Plc. (VOD.L, VOD) said in a statement.



Alex Froment-Curtil, Vodafone Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, 'Further deepening our customer relationships is the foundation to delivering our medium-term financial ambitions to grow revenue in both Europe and Africa, mid-single digit EBITDAaL growth and to improve our return on capital.'



