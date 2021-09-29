

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A slew of Fed talks including that of Fed Chair Powell as well as a report on pending home sales might attract attention on Wednesday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at open.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 22.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 98.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday firmly in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 569.38 points or 1.6 percent to 34,299.99, the Nasdaq plunged 423.29 points or 2.8 percent to 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 slumped 90.48 points or 2 percent to 4,352.63.



On the economic front, the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.9 percent, while it was down 1.8 percent in the prior month.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 110.1.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 3.5 million barrels, and the gasoline inventories were up 3.5 million barrels.



Survey of Business Uncertainty for September will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth was 4.85 percent, while the employment growth was up 4.79 percent.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to participate in Policy Panel discussion before virtual European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking at 11.45 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to speak on the economic outlook before virtual event hosted by the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter at 9.00 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to give virtual speech and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before UCLA Anderson Forecast event at 1.00 pm ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak on 'Inclusive Payments' and participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Payments Symposium at 2.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to moderate a Webinar discussion with Tala CEO Shivani Siroya at Economic Club of New York at 5.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 65.92 points, or 1.83 percent, to 3,536.29.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 163.11 points, or 0.67 percent, to 24,663.50. Japanese shares ended sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 639.67 points, or 2.12 percent, to settle at 29,544.29, while the broader Topix index closed 2.09 percent lower at 2,038.29.



Australian markets hit a four-month low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended down 78.90 points, or 1.08 percent, at 7,196.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index slipped 80.90 points, or 1.07 percent, to 7,500.20.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 69.75 points or 1.07 percent. The German DAX is progressing 131.50 points or 0.86 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 57.52 points or 0.84 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 127.14 points or 1.11 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.95 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de