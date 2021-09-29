

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $331.18 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $300.01 million, or $2.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.90 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $331.18 Mln. vs. $300.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.11 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.60 to $10.90 Full year revenue guidance: $7.58 - $7.67 Bln



