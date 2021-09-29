

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - It's again that day of the year when coffee lovers celebrate their passion for the caffeinated beverage. It is National Coffee Day today in the U.S. when major food and beverage outlets across the nation promote the coffee culture with deals for coffee fans.



Nearly 60 percent of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including tap water, according to the National Coffee Association's 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report.



In the U.S., major coffee outlets such as Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Wawa, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's and Panera Bread give away free cups of coffee to consumers visiting the promoting stores on the day, September 29. They also run special offers to attract more customers to the outlets.



This year, restaurants, convenience stores and brands alike are giving away free or discounted cups or bags of coffee - Starbucks, Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread and many more.



Apart from celebrating National Coffee Day, coffee giant Starbucks is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Starbucks is giving away a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, Starbucks's signature medium roast coffee either hot or iced. However, the customers must bring their own clean up to 20 oz. reusable cup to a participating café. Select Starbucks Reserve locations are also offering a free Starbucks coffee or cold brew in a similar way.



Dunkin' is giving a free medium hot or iced coffee to its free loyalty program members at restaurants across the U.S. along with any purchase. Panera is offering free coffee all day to parents and caregivers.



Krispy Kreme is giving everyone a free brewed coffee with no purchase required. Reward members will get one free doughnut of their choice along with the brewed coffee with no purchase required.



Meanwhile, Peet's Coffee customers will get a free small drip coffee with the purchase of a 1/2-pound or 1-pound bag of coffee beans in-store, which is also an everyday deal. McDonald's is running a deal that will get you any size premium roast or iced coffee for only 99 cents when you order via its app through December 31.



Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering its 7Rewards loyalty members a free coffee with the purchase of any baked good. It is also offering a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase via 7-Eleven Delivery on the 7NOW app.



Wawa is giving away a free coffee at its 940 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virgina, Florida and Washington D.C. At Duck Donuts, registered loyalty members will get an app rewards to be redeemed for a free medium cold brew or frappe, in-shop or online.



The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers a free regular size brewed coffee with any food or beverage purchase over $2. Tim Hortons is offering any size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents when ordering on the Tim Hortons app or online through October 26. It is also offering its new reward members a free donut with a purchase of any coffee beverage.



Barnes & Noble is giving away a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the bakery case at store cafes. You can also get a free 20 oz. hot brewed coffee at Biggby Coffee. Casey's is offering a free small coffee with any purchase using Casey's rewards.



At Einstein Bros. Bagels, a free hot or iced coffee is offered will app orders, which is also available every day. You can also get a free coffee at Scooter's Coffee through its app.



At Kolache Factory, customers can get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee against a coupon that will be emailed or posted on its social media sites. Sheetz is offering its reward members a free self-serve coffee of any size.



Several local coffee shops and smaller chains are also offering free coffee or discounts to the celebrate National Coffee Day.



Apart from National Coffee Day, the less known International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 every year since 2015, when International Coffee Organization (ICO) officially declared this day in Milan, Italy, to promote awareness about one of the most flavored beverages in the world and also to encourage fair trade of coffee.



