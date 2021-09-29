

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, after moving in a tight band well above the flat line right through the day's session.



Positive trend across Europe and steady U.S. market after a pullback by treasury yields contributed to the firm undertone in the Swiss market.



A report showing an improvement in Swiss economic sentiment helped as well. The Zew Economic Sentiment Index in Switzerland increased to 25.70 in September from -7.80 in August of 2021.



The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,571.00 and 11,656.36, ended with a gain of 142.75 points or 1.24% at 11,628.33.



Swisscom and Nestle both gained about 2.3%. Roche Holding, UBS Group and Novartis gained 1.4 to 1.65%.



Geberit, Richemont, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group, Zurich Insurance Group and Givaudan moved up 0.7 to 1.2%.



In the Swiss Mid Price index, Tecan Group gained nearly 3% and Zur Rose climbed 2.05%. Vifor Pharma, Lindt & Spruengli, Barry Callebaut, Baloise Holding, Dufry, OC Oerlikon Corp and Julius Baer gained 0.7 to 1.6%.



Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps both declined nearly 2%. Temenos Group, Georg Fischer and SIG Combibloc lost 1.6 to 1.8%. Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding and AMS also ended notably lower.



