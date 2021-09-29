

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has acquired video game creator Night School Studio, thus becoming the online video-streaming giant's first acquisition in the video game space.



'We're in the early stages of creating a great gaming experience for our members around the world. So we're excited to announce today Night School Studio is joining Netflix,' said Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development at Netflix, in a statement.



Night School Studio was founded by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014. Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE.



'We'll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play. Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership - all with no ads and no in-app purchases,' Verdu added.



In a statement, Night School Studio co-founder Sean Krankel said the pairing between Netflix and Night School Studio was 'natural,' and said that 'it felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.'



Krankel also confirmed that Night School will continue working on Oxenfree 2, which is due out next year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and PC.



In July, Netflix had announced plans to launch its own gaming platform and had hired Verdu, a former executive at EA Sports and Oculus.



Apart from Netflix, Amazon has started with Luna, a cloud-gaming software, while Google's YouTube is developing Stadia game-streaming and Apple is working on Apple Arcade.



