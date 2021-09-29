

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Wednesday that it plans to hire around 150,000 new store workers in the U.S, as part of preparations for the upcoming hectic holiday season. The workers would be hired for permanent and full-time positions.



The retailer said that it would be offering extra hours of work to all its store employees during the holiday period, as the country is facing a huge problem of labor shortage. Several other retailers have also done the same thing and are offering extra hours to their workers.



Walmart plans to offer pay hikes and several other incentives to keep staff so that they have enough staff when the holiday season kickstarts after Thanksgiving and ends in January. Retailers have been offering pay raises and other incentives to retain staff to ensure they have enough workers during the holiday shopping season, which starts a day after Thanksgiving and continues into early January.



This year, Walmart had implemented three wage increases with its U.S. average hourly wage now standing at $16.40. The company also set up other benefits like no-cost college tuition for its employees.



Earlier this year, the company had employed 20,000 workers in its supply chain facilities in permanent roles as people were taking up curb-side pickup and delivery during the Coronavirus pandemic.



