

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Thursday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders.



Industrial production is tipped to fall 0.5 percent on month and gain 8.0 percent on year after falling 1.5 percent on month and rising 11.6 percent on year in July. Retail sales are predicted to fall 1.0 percent on year after rising 2.4 percent a month earlier.



Housing starts are expected to climb 9.5 percent on year, down from 9.9 percent in July. Construction orders were down 3.4 percent on year in the previous month.



New Zealand will release August numbers for building permits; in July, permits were up 2.1 percent on month.



The Philippines will release August numbers for producer prices; in July, producer prices were down 1.5 percent on year.



Australia will provide August figures for building permits and private sector credit. Permits are expected to have fallen 5.0 percent on month after slipping 8.6 percent in July. Credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year in July.



South Korea will see August data for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to rise 8.2 percent on year, up from 7.9 percent in the previous month. In July, retail sales fell 0.6 percent on month and gained 7.9 percent on year.



China will see September results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in August, their scores were 50.1 and 47.5, respectively. China also will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.5, up from 49.2 a month earlier.



Hong Kong will provide August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were up 0.9 percent on year.



Thailand will release July figures for retail sales and August numbers for private consumption, current account and its coincident index. In June, retail sales jumped 14.0 percent on year. In July, consumption was down 5.3 percent on month, the current account showed a deficit of $0.7 billion and the coincident index had a score of 126.28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de