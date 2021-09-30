

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said it is making steady progress versus its 2025 target to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations, with a 28% reduction in carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) to date from a 2016 baseline.



Further strengthening its already ambitious targets for full carbon neutrality by 2030, Novartis is committing to achieve net zero across its value chain by 2040.



At its eighth annual Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG investor event hosted Thursday, Novartis said it is renewing its focus on ESG material topics, redoubling efforts on improving access to medicines and accelerating journey toward a zero-carbon future.



By 2025, the company aims to increase patients reached in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with strategic innovative therapies by 200% and the Novartis Flagship Programs (malaria, sickle cell disease, Chagas disease and leprosy) by 50%. In 2021, the company has already reached 0.8 million patients with its strategic innovative therapies to date versus its target for 1.6 million patients by 2025.



The company said it has also increased the number of patients reached by its flagship programs to 28.0 million to date compared to 2025 target of 22.6 million.



