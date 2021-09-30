

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) said most portfolio companies have met or exceeded the previously set expectations for the period from 1 April 2021 to 29 September 2021. Total income and non-income cash was in line with the Group's expectations at 56 million pounds in the period. This is compared with 48 million pounds of income and non-income cash received in the same period last year. The cash balance was 252 million pounds at 29 September 2021.



3i Infrastructure plc stated that it is on track to deliver dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 10.45 pence per share, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de