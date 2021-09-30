

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L, DEO) said the Group has made a strong start to fiscal 2022, with organic net sales momentum across all regions. North American business is performing strongly, despite some supply chain constraints, reflecting resilient consumer demand, the Group said. The Group also noted that its businesses in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean are performing well, although volatility in these markets is likely to persist.



Looking forward, the Group expects near-term volatility to remain, including the potential impact of any future waves of Covid-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

