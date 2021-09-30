

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that it has signed a $2 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, renewing an undrawn $2 billion credit facility signed in 2013. The credit facility is backed by a group of leading global and regional banks.



The facility has a five-year tenor with two one-year extension options and will serve as a facility for general corporate purposes. With 18 banks participating, Ericsson has a very strong and diversified bank group.



HSBC and SEB acted as Coordinators for the facility, whilst SEB also acted as Sustainability Coordinator. Swedbank is the Facility Agent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de