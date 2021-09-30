

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group Plc (III.L), a multinational private equity and venture capital company, announced on Thursday that Simon Thompson would not seek re-election as chairman of the board at the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting. It further said, David Hutchison, senior independent director and chairman of 3i's Valuations Committee, is scheduled to become non-executive chairman of the board, following the announcement of the half-year results on November 11.



The London-headquartered 3i Group also announced the appointment of Lesley Knox as a non-executive director of the company, effective from October 1.



The selection process was conducted by a sub-committee of the nominations committee and included consideration of both internal and external candidates. The sub-committee was also assisted by Russell Reynolds Associates.



