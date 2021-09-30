

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts increased at a softer pace in August, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Thursday.



Housing starts increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in August, after a 9.9 percent rise in July.



Economists had forecast an annual 9.5 percent rise.



Annualized housing starts decreased to 855,000 in August from 926,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors declined 2.0 percent on year in August, following a 3.4 percent decrease in July.



