

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales rose in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 9.0 percent year-on-year in August.



'Turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel,' Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



The biggest increase was seen in stores selling manufacturing goods, by 15.0 percent and stores selling via mail order or the internet grew by 33.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 3.0 percent in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales remained unchanged monthly in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

