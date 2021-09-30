

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate declined marginally in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in August from 3.7 percent in July.



The gross unemployment fell by 5,600 to 101,300 in August from 107,000 in the preceding month. This was the lowest since February last year.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, decreased to 1.4 percent in August from 1.5 percent in the previous month.



