

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK) and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. have entered a collaboration and license agreement to commercialize JR-141, an investigational, next-generation recombinant fusion protein of an antibody against the human transferrin receptor and iduronate-2-sulfatase enzyme for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. Under the agreement, Takeda will exclusively commercialize JR-141 outside of the United States, including Canada, Europe, and other regions (excluding Japan and certain other Asia-Pacific countries).



JCR will receive an upfront payment for the ex-U.S. license, and is eligible to receive additional development and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on potential sales.



Takeda also received an option under a separate option agreement, which allows it to acquire an exclusive license to commercialize JR-141 in the U.S. upon completion of the phase 3 program.



