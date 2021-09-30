

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Senators have reached a deal to avoid a government shutdown on October 1.



The Senate will vote on legislation today, which will keep the government funded through December 3.



Senate Republicans blocked the House plan on Monday amid clashes over raising the debt ceiling.



Meanwhile, France's producer price inflation accelerated further in August, mainly driven by surging prices of coke and refined petroleum products, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The total producer price index rose 9.5 percent year-on-year following an 8.4 percent increase in July.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 31 points, or half a percent, to 6,592 after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



