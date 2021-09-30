

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) has acquired approximately 200 patents, including patents pending, for High Altitude Platform Stations or HAPS from Alphabet Inc.'s Loon LLC. SoftBank and its unit HAPSMobile will utilize the expanded patent portfolio to accelerate their preparations for commercial HAPS services. HAPSMobile plans and operates a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) business.



As founding members of the HAPS Alliance, SoftBank and HAPSMobile plan to utilize their HAPS IP portfolio to promote standardization and interoperability in the HAPS industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de