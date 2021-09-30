

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Kohl's is recalling SONOMA Goods For Life-branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs citing fall risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 31,000 units of Antigravity Chairs in numerous colors. The chairs have an aluminum frame, a fabric seat/back, and a removable head pillow that is attached with Velcro. The tubes of the aluminum legs are square.



The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Kohl's stores nationwide and online at www.kohls.com from January 2019 through June 2021 for about $240.



According to the agency, the chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.



The recall was initiated after the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl's store for a full refund, while consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.



In similar recalls, Costco Wholesale Corp. in early September called back about 70,000 units of Ivena 20' teak shower benches citing risk for falls after receiving reports of 81 incidents of the shower benches collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart.



TJX in mid-August called back about about 4,300 units of counter stools sold at HomeGoods and Homesense Stores citing fall and injury hazards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

