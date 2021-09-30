

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $212.4 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $206.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $216.9 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $1.55 billion from $1.43 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $216.9 Mln. vs. $206.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 - $3.02



