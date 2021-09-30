

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $285.27 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $296.70 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.8% to $7.99 billion from $5.37 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $285.27 Mln. vs. $296.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $7.99 Bln vs. $5.37 Bln last year.



