

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased in September, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices increased 2.6 percent yearly in September, following a 2.0 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in September. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decline.



The core inflation rose to 1.1 percent in September, following a 0.6 percent gain in the prior month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 3.0 percent in September from 2.5 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.0 percent.



The HICP rose 1.4 percent monthly in September. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.6 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at 9.3 percent in August.



The employment rate fell to 58.1 percent in August from 58.3 percent in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate remained unchanged at 27.3 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

