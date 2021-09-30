

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger and AVEVA announced an agreement to integrate edge, AI and cloud digital solutions. Schlumberger said the partnership brings together its edge and cloud solutions with the AVEVA PI System to seamlessly liberate access to data. Initial focus of the collaboration includes linking edge systems to applications in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment.



Rajeev Sonthalia, president, Digital & Integration, Schlumberger, said: 'By integrating our domain expertise, secure edge technology and digital applications in the DELFI environment with AVEVA, we will enable customers to increase efficiency and transform their production operations.'



The companies also plan joint technology integrations, sales and service support, and go-to-market activity.



