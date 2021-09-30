

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced Thursday a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets to a customer who wishes to remain confidential. This is Bombardier's largest business jet transaction of 2021, representing a value of $534 million U.S., based on current list pricing.



This significant order comes just days after the unveiling of the Challenger 3500 business jet, an evolution of the best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft, on September 21. The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is ideally suited to meet a growing demand for business travel and is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.



This new business jet boasts a redesigned interior featuring the patented Nuage seat, a masterpiece of comfort inherited from Bombardier's large-cabin Global aircraft. The stunning new passenger spaces offer a host of new technologies, including the industry's first voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers throughout the cabin, and the only 24-inch, 4K displays in its class. The altitude in the cabin is 31% lower than that of its predecessor.



The Challenger 3500 aircraft was designed through a sustainable lens and will be the first business jet in the super mid-size segment with an Environmental Product Declaration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOMBARDIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de