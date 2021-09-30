

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) on Thursday said it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) for about $11.5 billion or $180 per share, to be paid in cash.



As per the deal, Merck, through a subsidiary, is expected to initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Acceleron.



Acceleron's lead drug candidate, Sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension is in Phase 3 trials.



'Acceleron's innovative research has yielded an exciting late-stage candidate that complements and strengthens our growing cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline and holds the potential to build upon Merck's proud legacy in cardiovascular disease,' said Rob Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck.



Acceleron's portfolio also includes Reblozyl, which is being developed and commercialized in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, is approved in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia for the treatment of anemia in adults with certain rare blood disorders.



The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de