

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, has reaffirmed the company's previously stated outlook ranges for revenue and pre-tax adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2021.



For the third-quarter, the company continues to project pre-tax adjusted earnings in a range of $78 million to $98 million. Revenues are projected in the range of $465 million to $515 million. Adjusted earnings tax rate is anticipated in 10% - 12% range.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenue of $490.4 million, for the quarter.



