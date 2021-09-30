

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its virtual Investor Day later on Thursday, technology platform Intuit Inc. (INTU) reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022.



For the first quarter, the company continues to expect earnings in a range of $0.14 to $0.19 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.94 to $0.99 per share on revenue growth of approximately 36 to 38 percent, including Credit Karma.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share on revenues of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company still projects earnings in a range of $7.46 to $7.66 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $11.05 to $11.25 per share on revenue between $11.050 billion and $11.200 billion, a growth of approximately 15 to 16 percent, including a full year of Credit Karma.



The Street is looking for earnings of $11.24 per share on revenues of $11.16 billion for the year.



