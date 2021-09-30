

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) said it will acquire O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC, a custom indexing provider through its Canvas platform. OSAM's flagship Canvas platform will serve as an important expansion and enhancement of Franklin Templeton's existing strengths in separately managed account.



OSAM's more than 40 team members are expected to join Franklin Templeton along with all of the necessary intellectual property, investment management processes, and principal business assets necessary to evolve and grow the business within the Franklin Templeton Product Solutions group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FRANKLIN RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de