

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), a provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, said Thursday that it signed a MoU with OPAL Fuels LLC, a renewable fuels supply company serving North America, to construct, develop, and operate hydrogen fueling stations in North America and utilize renewable natural gas or RNG in hydrogen production.



Both companies plan to co-develop and co-market hydrogen refueling infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission fuel-cell electric vehicles or FCEV.



OPAL Fuels has constructed over 350 RNG fueling station projects and has over 15 years of relationship with trucking fleets across the continent, Nikola said.



Nikola's Tre FCEVs for the North American market are slated for a 2023 launch from the company's Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility.



In addition, both parties plan to leverage OPAL Fuels' growing portfolio of RNG supply to cost-effectively reduce the carbon intensity of hydrogen supplied by Nikola at the station, to meet customer sustainability objectives as they begin to transition to zero-emission vehicles.



