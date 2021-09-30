

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity platform SentinelOne (S) announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Blackpanda, Asia's premier digital forensics and incident response firm, and Pandamatics Underwriting, an Asia-focused cyber insurance coverholder.



The partnership delivers a single source cyber resilience solution, providing customers with protection against advanced threats.



SentinelOne said it has brought a comprehensive cyber resilience offering to market with the goal of providing Asian businesses with complete protection against sophisticated threats.



Blackpanda delivers its world-class cyber incident response and active threat hunting services bundled with cyber insurance through Pandamatics Underwriting, covering client losses and response fees following a cyber incident.



To mitigate risk, Blackpanda deploys SentinelOne's cloud-based Singularity XDR in incident response cases to gain comprehensive visibility and automate response to compromised endpoint devices in increasingly distributed environments.



SentinelOne's AI-powered automated technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities, each delivered with minimal human effort. The technology empowers Blackpanda's highly trained specialists to accelerate response.



