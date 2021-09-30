

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, on Thursday said it acquired Alpha Surety and Insurance Brokerage, LLC for an undisclosed sum.



Founded in 2002, the Little Rock, Ark-based Alpha Surety focuses primarily on selling direct and wholesale commercial surety bonds in key industry sectors, including money transmitters, cryptocurrency, professional employer organizations, debt managers, mortgage, finance lenders, fundraisers, and others.



The team serves clients throughout the U.S., as well as Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Illinois-headquartered Arthur said in a statement.



Alpha Surety is expected to continue to operate from its current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher Affinity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de