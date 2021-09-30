

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported new analyses from the phase 3 RINVOQ atopic dermatitis clinical trial program. The company said one analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with RINVOQ with or without topical corticosteroids achieved 75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index at week 16 compared to placebo. An additional analysis demonstrated that more patients treated with RINVOQ 30 mg achieved Eczema Area Severity Index at week 16 compared to dupilumab when measured in four body regions. The company also noted that no new safety risks were observed compared to previously reported results from RINVOQ atopic dermatitis studies.



'These data further highlight RINVOQ's potential to help alleviate the itch and rash in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, offering additional support of its efficacy across various patient characteristics and areas of the body,' said Thomas Hudson, chief scientific officer, AbbVie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

