

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced a settlement with Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci who used social media to promote the sale of counterfeit luxury fashion goods in Amazon's store. Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci are prohibited from directly or indirectly selling any products of any kind on Amazon's store in the future. Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci will make settlement payments to Amazon, which will be donated to charities, the company said.



Amazon said these individuals conspired to promote counterfeit luxury brand products on social media sites and directed customers to product listings in Amazon's store that evaded counterfeit measures, while the products shipped to customers would be the counterfeit items promoted on social media.



Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit, said: 'This settlement sends a strong message to would-be bad actors that Amazon will find you and hold you fully accountable.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de